Acting AG named as Dems mull replacement

ALBANY — A key bloc of Democratic lawmakers is meeting Tuesday morning to discuss whether to appoint a replacement for state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman before Election Day, officials said.

Shortly before the lawmakers met, state Solicitor General Barbara Underwood was tapped as acting attorney general. Underwood, who has served as solicitor general since 2007, will temporarily run the daily operations of the attorney general’s office, a spokesman for the office said.

Schneiderman has announced his resignation effective at the end of Tuesday after four of his former romantic partners told The New Yorker magazine he physically assaulted them.

The two-term Democrat, once a rising star among progressives and a frequent legal adversary of the Trump administration, denied the accusations but said “they will effectively prevent me from leading” the office any further.

He was a heavy favorite to win re-election in November. Now, a possible scramble to replace him is on.

The state Legislature — not the governor’s office — can vote to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, as it did in 2007 to replace former Comptroller Alan Hevesi. Technically and legally, it would be a joint vote of the Assembly and Senate, which has a combined 213 seats.

Practically, however, the Assembly Democrats have the power. That’s because they are the largest single bloc of lawmakers, 104. Together with the Senate Democrats (who number 31), the party has 135 votes. Though the Senate Democrats will get input, Assembly Democrats would need only a few of their colleagues’ votes to win a majority.

This is how it played out when the Assembly selected Long Island’s Thomas P. DiNapoli to succeed Hevesi.

Assembly Democrats were set to meet behind closed doors at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the issue. Said one Democrat official: “Eat your Wheaties — it’s going to be a loooong day.”

The Democrats could decide not to replace Schneiderman at all since Election Day is just months away. But they are unlikely to pass up a such a rare opportunity to make an appointment, the official said.

The Democrats are slated to endorse an attorney general candidate at their May 23-24 convention in Uniondale.

Republicans, who would be largely shut out of the process of appointing a replacement, are protesting already.

“One political caucus deciding this behind closed doors after a resignation would be the most Albany thing ever,” Assemb. Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square) wrote on Twitter.

A handful of names have started circulating as a possible replacement, including Rep. Kathleen Rice, who lost a 2010 attorney general primary to Schneiderman. Others include Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), Assemb. Joseph Lentol (D-Brooklyn), Assemb. Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn), Assemb. Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx) and Assemb. Daniel O’Donnell (D-Manhattan), the brother of actress Rosie O’Donnell.