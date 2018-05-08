TODAY'S PAPER
AG Eric Schneiderman rode anti-Donald Trump wave before fall

His political trajectory ends at the close of business Tuesday when Schneiderman will resign in the wake of assault allegations.

Eric T. Schneiderman accepts the nomination for state

Eric T. Schneiderman accepts the nomination for state attorney general in 2014. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A bit more than a year ago, the insider website Politico wondered whether state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman would ultimately “take down Donald Trump.”

Schneiderman, a Democrat from the West Side of Manhattan, had won a $25 million settlement against Trump University and had challenged the new Republican president on a number of issues.

And if Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ran for president in the next cycle, who better than Schneiderman with his pro-consumer, anti-Trump credentials to step up to the governor’s chair?

That political trajectory ends at the close of business Tuesday when Schneiderman will resign in the wake of a New Yorker magazine article which reported that four woman said Schneiderman had physically assaulted them.

Schneiderman denied the allegations, but said he was resigning because he could no longer be an effective attorney general.

Just hours before the allegations were published, Schneiderman and a coalition of eight state attorneys general had called on the Trump administration to halt a proposed rule on how science is used in decision-making.

“The Trump administration continues to put special interests before New Yorkers’ health and environment,” Schneiderman said in a news release.

Schneiderman, 63, a graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Law School, was first elected attorney general in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014.

He had been first elected to the state Senate in 1998 and won re-election every two years until 2010.

He had been in private law practice before running for the Senate.

He is divorced from Jennifer Cunningham, a Democratic strategist.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

