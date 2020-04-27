TODAY'S PAPER
Election officials cancel NY's Democratic presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, March 10. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY — Democratic officials on Monday canceled New York’s presidential primary, citing COVID-19 concerns and the suspension of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

The action formally gives the state’s Democratic nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Other elections slated for June 23 — congressional and state legislative primaries, for example — will remain as scheduled.

Sanders’ supporters opposed the cancellation of the primary because they still wanted the opportunity to elect delegates to the Democratic National Convention and perhaps influence the party’s platform. Democratic election commissioners said canceling was both the safe and pragmatic decision.

 “Joe Biden is the only candidate and, therefore, he is effectively the winner of the New York primary,” Democratic election commissioner Doug Kellner said during a board meeting. He said the suspension of Sanders’ campaign “has effectively ended the real context for the primary election.”

“I’ve come to the conclusion we should minimize the ballot,” Andrew Spano, the other Democratic election commissioner, said in agreement. He said the June 23 ballot should feature contests that are “real races” and “not just have someone on the ballot just for reasons that are conventional.”

Republican commissioners made a similar decision earlier this year before the coronavirus became a pandemic, giving President Donald Trump the party’s nomination because the race effectively wasn’t contested.

