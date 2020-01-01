TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
NewsRegion/State

Authorities: Assemblyman charged with DWI after New Year's Eve crash

Assemb. Brian Kolb at the Capitol in Albany

Assemb. Brian Kolb at the Capitol in Albany in 2016. Credit: Hans Pennink

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

A top state Assembly leader was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with driving drunk, authorities say, less than two weeks after the lawmaker had admonished drivers to abstain when behind the wheel.

Assemb. Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua), who serves as minority leader of the Democrat-controlled body, was arrested after he crashed a 2018 GMC Acadia on County Road 41 at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the upstate town of Victor, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department.

“The operator, Brian Kolb, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated,” said news release from the sheriff’s office. “Mr. Kolb was charged with Unsafe Turn and Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) over .08%.”

The release said no one was injured in the crash and that Kolb, 67, would answer the charges against him at an unspecified date in Town of Victor Court.

Kolb on Wednesday released a statement accepting responsibility for the incident.

"Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home,” he said. “This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret."

The crash comes shortly after Kolb wrote an opinion piece that he posted on his Assembly website Dec. 20 saying the holiday season is a time for celebrations that can “involve indulging in spirits,” but that there’s no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol. The item also ran in the Canandaigua-based Daily Messenger newspaper on Dec. 24.

“There is no excuse for impaired driving,” he wrote in an item dated Dec. 20. “Here in New York, we have taxis, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft and a robust public transportation system. Please, use these services, or a sober, reliable designated driver when making your way about town. Further, law enforcement in the state has encouraged drivers to download and use the Stop DWI 'Have a Plan' app. By thinking ahead and coming up with a plan before imbibing, many regrettable situations can be avoided.”

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

State & Region

From the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive What Long Islanders can expect in 2020
Flower bouquets rest on the doorstep of a Family: Man stabbed in Hanukkah attack may have brain damage
Fishing for stripped bass on the shore of Kick off 2020 at the beach: Empire State Passes go on sale Jan. 1
A federal law requires telecommunications companies to offer Officials getting tough on robocalls in D.C. and NY
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, walks U.S. seeks review of state DMV laws on immigration enforcement
Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Feds: Anti-Jewish journal entries in stabbing suspect's home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search