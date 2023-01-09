Judge battle pits Hochul vs. fellow Dems with far-reaching implications

ALBANY — Judicial nominations historically have been a sleepy affair at the State Capitol, with a governor’s choice quickly being rubber-stamped by the State Senate — regardless of which party was in charge.

It’s different now. And the fight over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick to be New York’s new chief judge, which looks increasingly in trouble, goes beyond one nomination.

It’s about the direction of the Court of Appeals, the state's top court. It's about the moderate/progressive battle within the Democratic Party. It’s an institutional struggle between the governor’s office and a State Legislature that spent years being kicked around by the executive branch and is now asserting newfound power.

It’s about Hochul butting heads with labor allies who recently helped her win an election. And it raises questions about whether the governor misread the political playing field or whether the fight will hurt or help in the long run of her term.

At issue is Hochul’s nomination of Hector LaSalle, 54, an appellate judge and former Suffolk County prosecutor, as New York’s chief judge. He would replace Janet DiFiore, who retired last summer and who steered the court in a conservative direction.

The chief judge not only leads the seven-member Court of Appeals but also influences how many and what type of cases it hears annually, along with setting the tone for the state court system. If confirmed by the Senate, LaSalle, an East Northport resident, would be the first Latino to hold the post. Latino officials and groups have been his biggest supporters.

Progressive groups call him too conservative and have successfully persuaded more than a dozen Democratic senators to oppose the nomination. That is enough to effectively sink LaSalle's nomination in a legislative screening committee, preventing a vote of the full Senate.

If so, it will be a first in New York political history — although it should be noted that until the mid-1970s, Court of Appeals judges were elected, not appointed.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) told the Gotham Gazette: "I do not see this ending in the way that the governor wished it would."

Do cases support the criticism?

When Hochul nominated LaSalle, progressives objected to adding another ex-prosecutor to New York’s highest court. They called him anti-abortion, anti-labor and pro-prosecutor based on three decisions at the midlevel appellate court.

One limited the scope of an attorney general’s subpoena served to a pregnancy center that opposes abortion rights. One allowed a defamation lawsuit to proceed against two union leaders.

The other determined a defendant willingly gave up his right to appeal certain issues in his case for a plea bargain, though he contended a lower court and his own lawyer hadn’t fully explained the ramifications.

LaSalle’s defenders say the cases don’t support the criticism.

For example, the pregnancy center case, known as the Evergreen decision, was “neither a pro- or anti-abortion case,” Jeffrey A. Cohen, a retired judge who served with LaSalle in the appellate division, told Newsday.

“It’s clearly a First Amendment case that deals with the breadth of a subpoena,” said Cohen, who wrote the Evergreen decision. He said the court curbed the subpoena, but also didn’t quash it altogether as the pregnancy center requested.

“If they’re using this case as somehow showing [LaSalle] is anti-choice, if this is the best they can find, then it is mighty thin ice,” Cohen said.

'An unforced error'

Hochul previously said she wanted to change the court, especially when some scholars say its stock has fallen. By picking LaSalle, analysts say she missed a chance to do that — and missed a “chance to unite Democrats.” Some called it an “unforced error.”

“No one is disputing his qualifications, but the complaints were made known to her, so it is a little bit baffling,” said Lisa Parshall, a Daemen University political scientist.

Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), the Democrats’ deputy majority leader, said it’s not “just the progressive left” that opposes LaSalle, but also some moderate Democrats and (maybe more importantly) labor unions, such as the AFL-CIO.

He said the broad issue is the direction of the court. As Newsday has reported, under DiFiore prosecutors won at a much higher rate than her predecessor and the court agreed to hear far fewer criminal and civil appeals.

“What is wrong is the Court of Appeals has been off for several years,” Gianaris told WNYC public radio. “For those of us who want to see change, Judge LaSalle is not the best choice.”

Power struggle

This is not only a battle among moderate and progressive Democrats, but also between branches of government, said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic consultant.

During the Cuomo years, a top-down governor called almost all the shots with a politically divided legislature. That changed when Democrats won both houses in 2018 and later secured a two-thirds majority. Now, the legislature is “flexing muscle.”

“This is about raw power,” Sheinkopf said.

He said Cuomo probably would have taken steps to address potential concerns or limit opposition earlier in the process, something Hochul didn’t do. But he said Cuomo didn’t face the same institutional dynamics.

“We’re at the end of the imperial governorship” where a governor can steamroll lawmakers, Sheinkopf said.

It could also impact potential fights looming over the state budget and criminal justice.

Parshall called it a “weird place for her to draw a line in the sand.”

Sticking with LaSalle

While there has been pressure on Hochul to withdraw the nominee, she says she won’t. She says LaSalle should get a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. That could occur on Jan. 23 — but it’s possible the nomination could die there.

“I selected the very best person … who will bring a fractured court together,” Hochul said.

Grant Reeher, a Syracuse University political scientist, noted Hochul survived a close election after being repeatedly attacked by Republicans as soft on crime. Selecting a moderate judge “makes perfect sense given the election she just went through,” he said.

By picking a former prosecutor, she might be saying “anger shouldn’t be directed at me, but at the ultraleft,” Reeher said, which could benefit her in the future.

Gerald Benjamin, a former SUNY New Paltz political scientist, said sticking with an embattled nominee could show that Hochul won’t back down. But it has downsides if it shows she misread “the nuance of the politics” of the situation.

Said Benjamin: “You could have the risk of people saying she lacks the political skills to achieve what she wants to do.”