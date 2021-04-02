Child support payments delayed by system glitch

ALBANY – Child support payments ordered by courts weren’t processed for three days this week because of a glitch in the system and there is no date for when the interruption will be fixed, according to the state agency handling the payments.

"Payment and disbursement transactions for March 29-31, 2021 were not able to be processed," states the child support section of the state Office of Temporary Disability Assistance. "You will not see payments or disbursements issued for these dates. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

The state office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on what created the problem, how many children are impacted, and how long payments may be delayed. The system was created to make sure child support are payments are made.

Child support payments from divorce or other court orders, including those related to domestic violence, can be paid through the state agency. Payments can be made to parents with custody of children, through debit cards and direct deposit to bank accounts.

The state system of delivering child support is based on income and the number of children. The system serves children in lower- and middle-income families. More than 70% of child support paid in the state is taken directly by the state from the paycheck of the parent paying support. Payments can also be made to the state agency by check or money order. Self-employed or unemployed parents can send their payments to the state agency by mail or online.

The state child support enforcement agency takes action when payments by parents are missed.