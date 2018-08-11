TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Facing indictment, GOP Rep. Chris Collins stepping down

In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins says he will suspend his re-election campaign after insider-trading indictment.

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), with his wife

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), with his wife Mary at his side, holds a news conference in response to his arrest Wednesday on insider trading charges in Buffalo, New York. Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Normile

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is ending his re-election bid days after the Republican was charged with insider trading.

Collins released a statement Saturday morning saying  he will suspend his campaign and fill out the rest of his term. Collins was indicted Wednesday on charges he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. He had said later that day he would remain on the ballot despite the indictment and fight the charges.

"I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Donald Trump's agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress," the statement said.

He went on to say he will fill out his term and "continue to fight the meritless charges brought against me." He has denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday's indictment charges Collins and two others, including his son, with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

Prosecutors say the charges relate to a scheme to gain insider information about a biotechnology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

Jessica Proud, a spokeswoman for the New York state Republican Party, said no decision has been made about a possible replacement for Collins on the ballot. She said the party is weighing its options.

By The Associated Press

More news

Campers sing and dance to "Uptight" during Camp Camp gives blind kids confidence
Paul Todaro, left, and Don Riker deliver food Ex-teacher, LIRR worker make road trips for needy
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran speaks outside the Departing Nassau officials got $2.5M in payouts
Camille and Ben Morselli of Islip Terrace celebrated LIers' wedding cost $9.95 per guest
Renovations to the two-bedroom Roslyn home include a Updated historic LI home listed for $699,000
Veterans Kevin McNeil, center, and Anthony Robinson, right, Symposium helps vulnerable vets face challenges