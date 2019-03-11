TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

3,200 pounds of cocaine seized from container at Port of Newark, officials say

The cocaine was discovered on Feb. 28 during a container inspection and had a street value of an estimated $77 million, officials said.

Federal and state officials announced Monday, Mar. 11,

Federal and state officials announced Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 the seizure of 3,200 pounds of cocaine--about 1.5 tons--- from a shipping container in the Port of Newark, the largest haul by law enforcement at that facility in about 25 years. Photo Credit: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

Federal and state officials announced Monday the seizure of 3,200 pounds of cocaine — about 1.5 tons — from a shipping container in the Port of Newark, the largest haul by law enforcement at that facility in about 25 years.

The cocaine was discovered on Feb. 28 during a container inspection in Newark and had a street value of an estimated $77 million, officials said. The drugs were wrapped in over 60 packages that were readily discovered when the container was opened. 

Units of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the NYPD and New York State Police played roles in the joint investigation.

"Cocaine, New York's nemesis of the 90's, is back, indicating traffickers push to build an emerging customer base of users mixing cocaine with fentanyl," said Ray Donovan, New York DEA special agent in charge, in a statement.

In recent years cocaine traffickers have been lacing their product with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, which massively boost the potency of the drug but can very easily lead to an overdose and has been linked to numerous deaths in the area.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Officials at the scene of the fire on Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in Suffolk house fire
Hempstead Village Hall on Feb. 4, 2016. 6 vie for 2 seats in Hempstead Village election 
Voters cast their vote in the lobby of See details on March village elections
Three of the five wind turbines from the Editorial: Communities have role in wind power
The Long Island Rail Road's grade crossing at LIRR: Vehicle hits gate at site of fatal train crash
Christopher Ransom, left, is alleged to have pointed DA: Suspects in friendly fire robbery were on spree