The Long Island Senate Democratic delegation said Wednesday it cannot support a congestion pricing plan as currently crafted by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The six-member delegation cited “troubling concerns” with the proposal the governor and mayor unveiled a day earlier. They said they support congest pricing conceptually, but say the plan must be changed because it:

Channels funding “heavily, if not exclusively” to the subway system at the expense of the Long Island Rail Road. They said any congestion pricing plan must dedicate some funding to LIRR infrastructure.

Fails to exempt drivers who travel to Manhattan via the RFK Bridge, meaning those drivers would “pay a double toll”: for crossing the bridge and entering the congestion pricing zone.

Fails to include rider representatives from Long Island and New York’s northern suburbs on the Capital Review Committee, which would review infrastructure proposals.

The letter was signed by Sens. John Brooks (D-Seaford), Jim Gaughran (D-Huntington), Anna Kaplan (D-North Hempstead), Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood), and Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown).

"We cannot support the proposal in its current state and are happy to meet with any party to address these concerns. We remain ready to help craft a formula that Long Island commuters will find advantageous," the senators said in the statement. They added they were "generally supportive" of reducing Manhattan traffic congestion.

The most controversial aspects of the Cuomo-de Blasio plan calls for installing cashless tolls for commuters who enter Manhattan south of 61st Street. This would require approval from the Democrat-controlled State Senate and Assembly. De Blasio previously opposed congestion pricing to reduce traffic in New York City, preferring a tax on millionaires to help fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Cuomo didn’t say how much the toll would be — saying it would be tied to the MTA capital plan.

Also, the plan calls for the LIRR to consolidate common functions, including construction management, legal services, engineering, purchasing, human resources and advertising with the New York City Transit Authority, Metro-North Railroad, MTA Capital Construction, MTA Bus and the Staten Island Railway. Officials said the restructuring is intended to make the centralized agencies more streamlined and cost-efficient and could be completed by June.