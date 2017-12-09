TODAY'S PAPER
Connecticut College to accept Puerto Rico 'guest' students

By The Associated Press
NEW LONDON, Conn. - (AP) -- Connecticut College has established a guest student program for college students from Puerto Rico whose education was disrupted after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.

The New London private liberal arts college said Friday that students from the University of Puerto Rico can apply to the school for the spring 2018 semester. The school will provide room, board and tuition for up to six students.

Guest students will pay what they would have paid to attend UPR directly to UPR.

Connecticut College will offer a streamlined application process to UPR juniors and seniors in good standing. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Interested students can apply on the school's guest student website . The deadline is Jan. 3. Accepted students will be notified on Jan. 8.

By The Associated Press
