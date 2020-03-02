State AG releases list of top 10 consumer complaints

Concerns about internet service providers, data privacy and online security top the list of consumer fraud complaints New Yorkers filed with the state attorney general last year, according to new figures released Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James released a list of the 10 most frequently filed complaints to her office in 2019, along with tips to avoid future scams, to kick off National Consumer Protection Week.

“This Top 10 list not only reflects the numerous ways in which consumers were unfortunately defrauded, cheated, and conned in 2019, but should serve as a warning sign for all consumers as we forge ahead into 2020,” James said.

For the 14th consecutive year, Internet-related grievances topped the list with 4,436 complaints last year. The category includes concerns about Internet services and providers, data privacy and security, digital media, data breaches and online frauds.

Consumer-related service complaints in areas such as banking, immigration services, technical repairs, security systems and consignment shops ranked second with a combined 2,659 complaints, according to the attorney general 's office.

It was not immediately clear what percentage of the top 10 complaints came from Long Islanders.

“Consumers who have helped identify and report issues to our office have been invaluable partners in our efforts to stop deceptive scams and will be vital in our efforts to stop fraudsters dead in their tracks going forward,” James said.

The attorney general offered tips for residents to protect themselves against scams.

For example, James advised that companies such as Apple and Microsoft rarely call or send unsolicited messages indicating that the user's computer is infected by a virus. Members of the public, she said, should be especially vigilant to ignore requests to pay in Bitcoin or gift cards.

Debt relief scammers typically target consumers by falsely promising to eliminate or reduce their debt, officials said. In some schemes, company officials impersonate a federal government employee and promise to help students enroll in programs that would reduce or forgive their debt, often in exchange for an upfront fee, which is illegal.

Tenants, who have filed thousands of complaints against landlord, also have new rights and protections to protect them from paying excessive fees or risk eviction. For example, before signing a lease, a landlord can charge a maximum of $20 for a credit and background check, and can only charge up to one month of rent for a security deposit, James said.

Consumers who feel that they have been the victim of fraud are encouraged to file complaints though the attorney general's office or by calling 800-771-7755.