A Westchester County man is hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, and two families in Buffalo are being tested, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The man, who works in New York City, had an underlying respiratory illness that Cuomo said made him vulnerable to the virus.

The man hadn't traveled internationally recently, but had traveled to Miami, the governor said.

Cuomo made the comments Tuesday morning on WRCN Long Island News Radio with Jay Oliver. He had also scheduled an announcement for later in the morning.

Cuomo credited the State Legislature for passing a $40 million emergency spending measure Monday night.

“We’re taking every measure,” he said. He urged New Yorkers to “just remember the facts” and not panic. There will be more cases, “but there is no reason for alarm.”

He said that theoretically the virus has a higher mortality rate than the flu, suffered mostly by the elderly and ill.

The Westchester man is the second person in New York State to test positive.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to calm anxiety about the spread of the potentially fatal virus after the first confirmed case in the state was announced Sunday — a 39-year-old health care worker from Manhattan who returned last Tuesday from a trip to Iran.

De Blasio said testing continues on that person. “The patient remains hospitalized and is in serious condition,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “ City and state disease detectives are working closely to identify close contacts and the appropriate next steps.”

