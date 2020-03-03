TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
NewsRegion/State

Cuomo: Westchester man tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during an interfaith breakfast

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during an interfaith breakfast in Manhattan on Feb. 25. Cuomo said Tuesday "we're taking every measure" to deal with the coronavirus. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

A Westchester County man is hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, and two families in Buffalo are being tested, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The man, who works in New York City, had an underlying respiratory illness that Cuomo said made him vulnerable to the virus.

The man hadn't traveled internationally recently, but had traveled to Miami, the governor said. 

Cuomo made the comments Tuesday morning on WRCN Long Island News Radio with Jay Oliver. He had also scheduled an announcement for later in the morning.

Cuomo credited the State Legislature for passing a $40 million emergency spending measure Monday night.

“We’re taking every measure,” he said. He urged New Yorkers to “just remember the facts” and not panic. There will be more cases, “but there is no reason for alarm.”

He said that theoretically the virus has a higher mortality rate than the flu, suffered mostly by the elderly and ill.

The Westchester man is the second person in New York State to test positive.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to calm anxiety about the spread of the potentially fatal virus after the first confirmed case in the state was announced Sunday — a 39-year-old health care worker from Manhattan who returned last Tuesday from a trip to Iran.

De Blasio said testing continues on that person. “The patient remains hospitalized and is in serious condition,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “ City and state disease detectives are working closely to identify close contacts and the appropriate next steps.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

State & Region

New York State Attorney General Letita James in State AG releases list of top 10 consumer complaints
New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, left, Cuomo on coronavirus: 'The more testing, the better'
Ira Schwartz, a part-time specialist for the state State officials: Regents exams on for foreseeable future
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, middle, and New York State and local officials take aim at fighting coronavirus
David Nemiroff, President and CEO of Family Health Official: Immigrants having to choose immigration status over health care
Customer Michelle Freeman Harrison of Baldwin, left, and How LI shoppers are dealing with new plastic bag ban
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search