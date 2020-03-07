TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: 76 coronavirus cases in New York State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Thursday in Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Thursday in Albany. Credit: Office of the Governor

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
There are now a total of 76 cases of the new coronavirus in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Of those cases, 57 are in Westchester County, Cuomo said. "Westchester is an obvious problem for us," he said.

No new cases have been reported on Long Island.

One patient tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens, hospital officials said Saturday morning.

No information about the patient or how they contracted the virus was available, but hospital officials were monitoring team members who came in contact with the patient, hospital spokesman Tom Melillo said.

The hospital staff was working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health officials and notifying staff members Saturday morning, he said. No other staff members were quarantined.

Cuomo had said late Friday afternoon that there were 44 cases of the coronavirus statewide.

Tests came back positive Thursday for a 42-year-old man now at NYU Winthrop Hospital, and on Friday for three women who Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said “are close contacts with the man who tested positive.”

The women, ages 36, 41 and 63, all live in the Town of Hempstead, Curran said. One of the women is hospitalized, and the other two are in self-isolation in their homes and do not require hospitalization, Nassau County health department spokeswoman Mary Ellen Laurain said.

A source said the man lives in Uniondale. He is a part-time employee at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, said officials at Catholic Health Services, which operates the hospital. They have declined to say whether he has a job that involves contact with patients, citing privacy laws.

The man has no history of travel to countries with especially large number of COVID-19 cases and no known contact with another individual with the virus, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has said.

Laurain said Saturday that Nassau health officials are now engaged in the “intense work” of interviewing those who tested positive to find out where they have been and who they were in contact with. Then investigators will locate those people and ask them to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days, which is what is believed to be the maximum incubation period for the virus, she said.

In addition to those people, 59 people who recently traveled to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases remain in voluntary home self-isolation, she said.

In Suffolk, there are 17 people in self-isolation because of their travel history, the Suffolk health department said.

With John Asbury

Check back for updates on this developing story.

