ALBANY — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 13 people as officials warn there will be at least dozens more before the virus is contained.

De Blasio told "Morning Joe" that the new cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, involve a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s, according to NBC 4-New York.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said late Wednesday they don’t know how extensive the virus will be statewide. But Cuomo emphasized that 80 percent of people who contract the virus will “self-resolve” and may have mild or no symptoms. About 20 percent could require hospitalization, but most of those would be elderly or suffering from a pre-existing respiratory ailment.

So far, the known outbreak in the state is focused in Westchester County, where 1,000 people are being quarantined, mostly in their own homes. A New Rochelle lawyer who works in midtown Manhattan tested positive for the virus, which was followed by positive tests for several of his friends and family members.

One of the man’s children’s schools has closed temporarily along with Yeshiva University, where another child attended and lived on campus, state officials said.

The man was in the intensive care unit of the Colombia Presbyterian Hospital Wednesday, but Cuomo said he had an underlying respiratory ailment.

Zucker said Wednesday that he was stable and improving.

A 39-year-old healthcare worker in New York City who tested positive is recovering at home.

Meanwhile, about 300 New York students and faculty in study-abroad programs from countries that have had outbreaks of the virus will be headed back to the U.S. and quarantined, including in dorms on Long Island.

Cuomo announced the evacuation Wednesday, which includes students from the State University of New York and City University of New York. Students from Stony Brook, Farmingdale State and Old Westbury are among the students being evacuated.

Two students who attend a private college on Long Island also are returning home.