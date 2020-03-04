ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday said there are four more confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, for a total of six.

Cuomo also said 300 students and faculty from the State University of New York and City University of New York will return immediately from studies abroad from five “watch countries” with the virus outbreak. They will be placed in available dorms including on Long Island.

Cuomo on Wednesday said family members who came in contact with a Westchester County man who has coronavirus had tested positive.

The man’s wife, 20-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter now have the virus — as well as a neighbor who drove the man to the hospital. That brings the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York State to six.

Additionally, the governor said the state is recalling New York college students studying abroad in China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy. They will be flown back on chartered planes to New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor and quarantined for 14 days in a dormitory setting.

“We’ll then stay in touch with them after the 14 days and do follow-up work," Cuomo said.

SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said study abroad programs in the impacted countries had been suspended.

“We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today's action may cause, while we work aggressively with all our partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities,” said Johnson.

CUNY Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez urged students to return home.

“We are committed to safeguarding CUNY's campuses and students, and to ensuring that all students may fulfill their course requirements for the semester without additional financial or academic obstacles," Rodriguez said.

Cuomo said private schools will make their own decisions on whether to recall students, and some have.

The Westchester County man's daughter attends Riverdale SAR Academy/High School in the Bronx, Mayor de Blasio said. That school has voluntarily closed.

Cuomo said the man's son attends Yeshiva University in New York City.

The son has not been on campus since Feb. 27, said de Blasio. City disease detectives are on campus to identify close contacts of the student and as of Wednesday morning, two people had been transferred to Bellevue Hospital for testing, he said.

"We will continue working closely with our state partners to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe," de Blasio said.

School officials said Wednesday that all classes at the university's campus in Washington Heights had been canceled, as well as at the affiliated boys’ high school.

Yeshiva University confirmed earlier this week that it had two students who had self-quarantined due to exposure risks and confirmed one was the son of the 50-year-old Westchester County attorney who was the second confirmed case in the state.

Cuomo cited that case in a news conference Tuesday, saying the attorney lives in New Rochelle and works in midtown Manhattan and had an underlying respiratory illness that made him vulnerable to the virus.

The cancellation of classes at Yeshiva University affects the Wilf Campus and includes the postponement of mid-terms, the school said, though officials said dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus. School officials said the school is working closely with city and state health officials and said the Office of Student Life and Residence Life is available to assist students who have concerns.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New York was that of a Manhattan woman, in her 30s, who authorities said had traveled to Iran. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta said that, as of Tuesday, there had been 60 confirmed cases in the United States, resulting in six deaths, and that the coronavirus had been found in patients in 12 states, including four in the Northeast: New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. State officials said Tuesday there had been 41 patients under investigation for the virus statewide, with 30 negative results.

“The tests for the people in Buffalo came back negative,” Cuomo said of a family that was tested Tuesday. “The tests for the people in Oneida came back negative. We tested someone in Suffolk, that came back negative. And the husband of the healthcare worker who traveled to Iran came back negative.”

Of the six diagnosed cases now in New York, only the Westchester attorney has required hospitalization — and that is because he had an underlying respiratory illness, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

Officials have said the numbers of suspected and confirmed cases are expected to jump in coming days and weeks, despite precautions being instituted in airports and transit systems, as well as quarantines of those suspected of exposure to the virus.

In a news conference Tuesday, de Blasio said the Westchester man who had contracted the virus was being treated at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and said seven co-workers at the law firm where he works also were being tested due to their close contact with the patient.

The mayor said the attorney “had respiratory issues off and on for the last month,” adding they had become “severe” in recent days.

He was originally hospitalized in Westchester County and, according to officials, was in serious condition at Columbia Presbyterian.

That attorney had traveled to Israel in early January, officials said, but had appeared symptom-free.

Cuomo said Northwell Health Labs on Long Island are among the major private-sector health research facilities that are handling testing to speed results.

“We are creating a network of private labs,” he said. “We want to get the testing up to 1,000 a day. We are not there yet.”

Cuomo again cautioned against hysteria.

“We have 15,000 people in our hospitals, of people who have the flu. It’s the hyper-awareness about this," Cuomo said. "The more you test, the more positives you will find.”

Zucker said there is a concern about the “worried well” who fear they have the virus: “People who have a sniffle or cough, they may just have a cold, a regular cold … they may have an underlying reason for that cough symptom, so it’s really important that they go to their doctor or nurse practitioner."