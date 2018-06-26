In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old challenger in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.

He was defeated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office. Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party’s left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority. Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer on Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

As a student she worked for the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy. Republican candidate Anthony Pappas is running unopposed.

In another area race, U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan has survived a challenge in New York’s Republican primary from Michael Grimm, a former congressman who resigned to go to prison for tax fraud. Grimm congratulated Donovan about a half-hour after the polls closed, telling his supporters they should back the incumbent and keep the seat Republican.

The race was in New York’s 11th Congressional District, which covers Staten Island and part of Brooklyn. Grimm served more than seven months in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to cheating on taxes at his Manhattan restaurant.

He was leading in one poll when President Donald Trump weighed in on the race, urging voters to stick with Donovan. Trump said in a tweet that a vote for Grimm risked handing the seat to Democrats. Donovan is New York City’s only Republican congressman.