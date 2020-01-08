Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday will kick off the 2020 legislative session, with state lawmakers poised to see if they can match the breakneck pace of last year while dealing with a multibillion dollar deficit.

Cuomo, a Democrat, will deliver his State of the State address at 1:30 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, adjacent to the State Capitol.

The speech is typically a governor’s chance to outline his wish list for the year without having to really explain how to pay for everything. That will come when Cuomo proposes a budget, expected by Jan. 21.

The 2020 legislative session will mark Year Two of complete Democratic control of state government after the party was elected to the majority in the State Senate in 2018.

In 2019, Democrats approved a laundry list of high-profile legislation on abortion, climate change, farm labor, guns, immigration, sexual harassment and rent control.

This time, they plan to focus on issues including recreational marijuana, vaping, illegal dumping of toxic materials and, probably, new sources of revenue to offset the deficit — which could be as much as $6 billion.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) has said he’d rather raise more revenue than cut spending, particularly on health care.

Revenue-raising ideas Democrats have floated include legalizing and taxing marijuana; allowing sports betting on mobile devices; raising taxes on condominium and co-op apartments in Manhattan used as second homes; closing corporate tax loopholes; raising taxes on hedge funds, banks and private equities; and expanding the types of bottles and containers subject to the state bottle deposit law. Some groups might push for an environmental bond act to pay for cleanups.

Ahead of the session, Cuomo has been slowly rolling out dozens of 2020 initiatives over the last month.

Some are renewals of failed efforts from last year, such as removal of a ban on paid surrogacy.

Others result from court action, such as a judge's ruling against Cuomo's proposed ban on flavored vaping products, or play well with consumers (a crackdown on robocalls).

Others focused on construction, including investments in the Erie Canal corridor, upgrading Whiteface Mountain, the Lake Placid ski venue, and expanding the number of tracks that move trains in and out of Penn Station by 40%.