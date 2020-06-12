TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Cuomo signs repeal of 50-a, approves other police accountability legislation

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, signs the Executive Order that will require local governmnets and police agencies to develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs during a press conference Friday. Credit: Office of NY Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

By The Associated Press
ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd's killing, including one allowing the release of officers' long-withheld disciplinary records.

The measures were approved earlier this week by the state's Democratic-led Legislature. Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The laws signed by Cuomo, a Democrat, will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.

Some bills, including body camera legislation, drew support from Republicans, who opposed legislation that repealed a state law long used to block the release of police disciplinary records over concerns about officers' privacy.

Eliminating the law, known as Section 50-a, would make complaints against officers, as well as transcripts and final dispositions of disciplinary proceedings, public for the first time in decades.

