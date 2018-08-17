Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

NewsRegion/State

Cuomo on his 'inartful' remark: 'Of course America is great'

The Democrat told reporters on Friday that he believes America "has always been great."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, shown May 10, said

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, shown May 10, said he was criticizing President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" when he made the comment Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says he was "inartful" when he said this week that America "was never that great."

The Democrat told reporters on Friday that he believes America "has always been great."

He said he was trying to criticize Republican President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" when he made the widely criticized comment at a Manhattan bill signing Wednesday.

The remark prompted Trump to tweet that Cuomo was having a "total meltdown."

Cuomo is running for a third-term this fall and is considered a possible White House contender in 2020.

On Friday he said he has no plans to run for president though he said he will continue to criticize Trump, who is scheduled to attend a Long Island fundraiser later Friday.

