Assembly impeachment panel will issue report on Cuomo findings

ALBANY — The State Assembly will issue a report from its impeachment committee, leaders said Monday, reversing their position after heavy public criticism.

The committee will, at some point, release what if found during its investigation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Assmb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), chairman of the Assembly’s impeachment committee, said in a joint statement.

They said they will take steps to ensure releasing the report won’t interfere with multiple Cuomo investigations being conducted by federal, state and local prosecutors. Initially, Heastie said Friday the Assembly wouldn’t release its findings because it might impact the other investigations.

Heastie said the Assembly has found "credible evidence" that would have likely resulted in Cuomo’s impeachment, had the governor not announced his resignation.