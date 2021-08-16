TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Assembly impeachment panel will issue report on Cuomo findings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter

Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York City. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

ALBANY — The State Assembly will issue a report from its impeachment committee, leaders said Monday, reversing their position after heavy public criticism.

The committee will, at some point, release what if found during its investigation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Assmb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), chairman of the Assembly’s impeachment committee, said in a joint statement.

They said they will take steps to ensure releasing the report won’t interfere with multiple Cuomo investigations being conducted by federal, state and local prosecutors. Initially, Heastie said Friday the Assembly wouldn’t release its findings because it might impact the other investigations.

Heastie said the Assembly has found "credible evidence" that would have likely resulted in Cuomo’s impeachment, had the governor not announced his resignation.

State & Region

Former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, left, Gov.
Things haven't ended well for Albany's Three Amigos
Charlotte Bennett criticized Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for
Charlotte Bennett: Dropping Cuomo impeachment 'coward's way out'
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli speaks
Audit: School district may have overpaid workers hundreds of thousands in OT
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board
How Gov. Cuomo came to make the decision to resign
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) speaks to reporters
Heastie: Assembly won't pursue impeachment once Cuomo leaves
Didn’t find what you were looking for?