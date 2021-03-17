ALBANY — The state Assembly announced Wednesday it has retained a New York City-based law firm to lead the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The firm, Davis, Polk and Wardell, is a "top-flight firm" with nearly 1,000 attorneys in offices in major cities in the U.S., Europe and the Far East, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said in a statement. Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), chairman of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, led the search and will work with the firm on the probe.

One of the three Davis Polk lawyers who will be involved is Greg Andres, who worked as special counsel to Robert Mueller during his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Hiring Davis Polk will give the committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner," Heastie said.

The Speaker has said the Assembly probe will focus on three areas in which to possibly bring charges against the governor: Sexual harassment allegations made against the governor, his administration’s nursing home policies amid the pandemic and a report that alleged faulty bolts were used in a rush job to finish building of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement over the Hudson River.