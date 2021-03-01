Accuser: Cuomo not taking responsibility for 'predatory behavior'

ALBANY — A former aide who has accused Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of sexual harassment said Monday the governor has "refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior" and has sought to wield "his power to avoid justice."

Charlotte Bennett, whose harassment claims helped trigger a special investigation of the governor, said a statement Cuomo issued late Sunday was an attempt to recast history and downplay her allegations. In his statement, Cuomo said that he tried to act as a mentor to Bennett and that his behavior with women "may have been insensitive" and "misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation."

Bennett issued a statement through her attorney flatly rejecting that. She also criticized Cuomo for twice trying to set the parameters of who would investigate him before relenting and giving Attorney General Letitia James full authority.

"The Governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior," Bennett said. "As we know, abusers — particularly those with tremendous amounts of power — are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences."

"It took the governor 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation," she continued. "These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice."