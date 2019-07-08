ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill into law Monday that will allow congressional committees to access President Donald Trump’s New York State tax returns, potentially giving Democrats a way around the White House’s refusal to make available the president’s federal returns.

However, with a lawsuit underway over Trump’s federal returns, it is not certain House Democrats will avail themselves of the president’s state returns.

Cuomo, a Democrat who has feuded with Trump, referenced the standoff in Washington when he said the state action will “ensure that no one is above the law.”

The White House Press Office did not immediately return a request for comment

The income-tax bill would authorize the New York Tax Department to release New York returns to one of three congressional committees upon request: the House Ways and Means Committee, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee or the Joint Committee on Taxation. The state Legislature approved the bill earlier this year, largely along party lines.

"By amending the law enforcement exception in New York State tax code to include Congressional tax-related committees, this bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its Constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law,” the governor said.

Last week, House Democrats sued the Internal Revenue Service and the federal Treasury Department for ignoring a subpoena and refusing to turn over Trump’s federal returns. In the lawsuit, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) called the refusal an “extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress.”

A Trump lawyer called the lawsuit harassment and vowed to fight it in court.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Neal, so far, has refused to ask New York for Trump’s state tax returns, reportedly in part because of how it could impact the federal lawsuit.