ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will make a out-of-state trip this weekend to be elected chairman of the influential National Governor’s Association and to appear in a symposium with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington, D.C..

Cuomo will succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, whose term is ending. The NGA is influential in shaping national programs paid for with federal and state funds, such as Medicaid.

Cuomo also will appear with Pelosi at a public discussion just days after the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which followed the House impeachment led by the California Democrat. Details of when and where weren’t immediately released.

Cuomo was last in the nation's capital in October when he attended a White House state dinner to honor the prime minister of Italy.

Mostly, however, Cuomo recent dealings with Washington has been in criticizing Trump and his polices, which the governor says have hurt blue states such as New York. Cuomo could try to lead the NGA to overturn some of these programs, including a $10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local income taxes on federal tax returns and environmental protections eased under Trump.

Cuomo’s visit comes after Trump’s acquittal on two articles of impeachment, including abuse of power. Cuomo noted Trump faced a highly partisan Congress at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

“There is not an audience who after a great Democratic vision doesn’t stand up and cheer,” Cuomo told WAMC public radio in Albany on Wednesday. Cuomo’s latest motif is “making progress happen,” which he said meshes his progressive ideals with a record of accomplishing them. He said he would take that message to Washington.

“I’ll tell anybody who speaks with me,” Cuomo said.