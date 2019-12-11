To deter driving while high on alcohol or drugs during the holidays, New York State and local police officers are increasing enforcement from Wednesday through Jan. 1, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, vowing "zero tolerance" for offenders.

"I am asking every driver to consider the danger they pose to themselves and others when they choose to drive impaired," Cuomo said in a statement.

To emphasize the dangers of driving while intoxicated, shoppers at Albany's Crossgates Mall, where the program was announced, were offered a chance to wear goggles designed to mimic the effects of driving while impaired.

In a similar campaign last year, 4,142 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated and more than 144,000 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets were issued, Cuomo said.