NewsRegion/State

Cuomo vows 'zero tolerance' for impaired drivers during statewide crackdown

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to reporters during a press conference in Manhattan on May 12, 2019. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
To deter driving while high on alcohol or drugs during the holidays, New York State and local police officers are increasing enforcement from Wednesday through Jan. 1, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, vowing "zero tolerance" for offenders.

"I am asking every driver to consider the danger they pose to themselves and others when they choose to drive impaired," Cuomo said in a statement.

To emphasize the dangers of driving while intoxicated, shoppers at Albany's Crossgates Mall, where the program was announced, were offered a chance to wear goggles designed to mimic the effects of driving while impaired.

In a similar campaign last year, 4,142 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated and more than 144,000 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets were issued, Cuomo said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

