Cuomo calls on Democratic candidates to support gun safety measures

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo stands with Hempstead Village

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo stands with Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan, not pictured, as they announce increased Nassau and State Police patrols on Tuesday in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Responding to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday called on the Democratic presidential candidates to support gun safety measures such as outlawing assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Cuomo, a Democrat, also said his party's candidates should support creating a database to block "dangerously" mentally ill individuals from buying guns, enact universal background checks and close a loophole for private gun sales, and pass "red flag" laws barring people "who pose a risk to themselves or others" from purchasing firearms.

The Cuomo administration in 2013 enacted the SAFE Act, which prohibited selling guns to felons and the mentally ill, required private gun sellers to conduct background checks, banned high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, and stiffened penalties for illegal gun use, he said.

New York's new gun law was enacted several months after 20 children and six adults were shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

“It is incumbent upon all Democrats to give the American people a clear alternative to President Trump on the issue of hate and guns and end this mass carnage that has become the status quo," Cuomo said in a statement.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

