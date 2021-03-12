ALBANY — Embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lost more support Friday as most of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called for his resignation and the Long Island state Senate delegation said he should at minimum "step aside" amid multiple investigations.

The Island’s five Democratic senators had been one of the legislative blocs most aligned with Cuomo as centrists on a range of legislative matters.

But they too now say sexual harassment allegations leveled by six women against the governor are "beyond troubling." The state Assembly has launched an impeachment inquiry, just one of several ongoing probes of Cuomo.

The governor faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment as well as a separate federal investigation of his administration’s reporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

In a statement Friday, the five senators questioned whether Cuomo could still discharge the duties of his office under these circumstances.

"The New York State Constitution demands that if the governor is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of Governor, the Lieutenant governor shall act as the Governor until the inability shall cease,’" the group wrote. "We call on the Governor to step aside at least until such time that the Attorney General’s investigation is complete. We are confident that the Lieutenant Governor will ably serve the people of New York."

It was signed by Sens. John Brooks (D-Seaford), James Gaughran (D-Northport), Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck) and Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown).

They haven’t been the only legislators suggesting Cuomo could step aside temporarily and allow Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul assume the duties of the office.

But a legal expert said that isn’t permissible under state law.

"There is no half-step for being governor. You either are or are not the governor," said Karl Sleight, a private attorney and former head of the state ethics commission.

The Long Island delegation statement was one of a number piling up Friday, one day after the Assembly said it has begun a process which could result in Cuomo’s impeachment:

U.S. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, Yvette Clarke, Antonio Delgado, Adriano Espaillat, Brian Higgins, Mondaire Jones, Carolyn Maloney, Sean Patrick Maloney, Grace Meng, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Paul Tonko and Nydia Velazquez called for Cuomo’s resignation. Previously, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) had been the lone congressional Democrat who said the governor should step down.

De Blasio, who has sparred frequently with Cuomo, said: "The governor must resign. He can no longer do the job."

The governor has said he never touched anyone inappropriately. He has said the administration withheld nursing home data from the State Legislature because it couldn’t verify data and was concerned the Trump administration would use the information against him.

And he has vowed there is "no way" he resigns.

With Matthew Chayes