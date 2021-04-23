ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday again declined to say if he would resign or abandon his run for another term if probes of allegations that he sexually harassed women are confirmed.

In response to a Newsday reporter's question on Friday, Cuomo referred to a probe by state Attorney General Letitia James, along with the State Assembly’s impeachment investigation, as reviews.

"On the review, what I’ve said there a number of times is, let the review proceed and then there’ll be a lot to talk about in the review," Cuomo said. "There’s a lot that I want to talk about in the review. You know there’s been one side of the story … So there will be a lot to talk about on this situation."

Cuomo has said he has given friendly kisses on the cheek, hugged and engaged in banter with employees and constituents — actions he described as part of his "way" of being friendly and supportive.

Cuomo, 63, has apologized if women felt uncomfortable or sexually harassed by his actions, but denied he intended to harass them.

In March, after the first two former staffers accused him of sexual harassment, and Cuomo said he realizes his behavior toward them was inappropriate.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," Cuomo said then. "I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain."

The state Sexual Harassment Policy for employers in New York defines sexual harassment as "words, signs, jokes … unwanted verbal or physical advances … which are offensive or objectionable to the recipient, which cause the recipient discomfort or humiliation."

On Friday, Cuomo also said his office keeps records of when employees are working on state time and when they are working on their own time.

Such documents could prove key to an investigation into another accusation that he used state employees and resources improperly last year to edit his memoir.

"There are employee attendance records," Cuomo said. "I don’t know exactly what they are. But there are employee attendance records."

James is overseeing a probe of whether state workers who helped Cuomo on the manuscript for "American Crisis" were working on state time.

Cuomo took questions from three reporters at a news conference Friday over Zoom.