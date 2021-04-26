ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday denied all sexual harassment allegations as he fielded persistent questions from reporters during his first news conference in weeks.

At Monday’s event at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, Cuomo was asked if he groped a young female aide and sexually harassed other young women working for him in the executive chamber, as nine women have alleged.

"No, no. To put it very simply, no," Cuomo said.

Cuomo denied news reports quoting women who said he used inappropriate language that made them feel uncomfortable and made it difficult to do their jobs.

"I never said any such things," Cuomo said. "They printed slurs and slander … people say a lot of things. People are venial, people want attention, people are jealous."

Cuomo has spent much of this year holding events away from Albany from which reporters and the public were barred because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Cuomo's official schedule was released about an hour before the event about two hours away from Albany. But word leaked early enough to provide time for some Albany reporters to travel to the event.

"Holding a press conference in Syracuse appears to be a ploy to avoid the Albany press corps, which is likely to ask tougher questions," said Richard Benedetto, an adjunct lecturer of government at American University in Washington, D.C. and former White House correspondent.

"Sometimes, politicians in trouble think that a clever strategy is to go over the heads of the media and appeal directly to the people," Benedetto said. "And sometimes that works, but only to the extent that the public is sympathetic toward you in the first place. In Cuomo's case, there appears to be little public sentiment on his side."

Debra Katz, an attorney for one of Cuomo's accusers, Charlotte Bennett, called Cuomo's statement Monday, "his effort to actively undermine the attorney general’s independent investigation into his sexual harassment of my client … and numerous other women."

Katz said Cuomo’s comments "raise serious questions about what he considers to be appropriate behavior in the workplace."



