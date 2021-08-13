Heastie: Assembly won't pursue impeachment once Cuomo leaves

ALBANY — The state Assembly won’t pursue impeachment charges against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo once his resignation takes effect, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday.

Heastie (D-Bronx) said the impeachment investigation, launched five months ago, "did uncover credible evidence" on multiple issues involving Cuomo — from sexual harassment to use of state personnel to write his memoir, to misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the pandemic.

"The evidence — we believe — could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned," Heastie said.

But the state constitution clearly doesn’t "authorize the Legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office," Heastie said.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced he would resign, effective two weeks from then.