ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo picked his own person to investigate sexual harassment claims against himself. That’s not good enough, New York’s two legislative leaders say.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins say the administration cannot pick its own investigator and they are leading a chorus of New York lawmakers who say Cuomo must formally ask Attorney General Letitia James to investigate, if he wants a truly independent review.

"I believe the Attorney General should make an appointment to ensure that it is a truly independent investigation," Heastie (D-Bronx) wrote on Twitter late Saturday. His statement was seen as a huge boost toward appointing a special investigator, rank-and-file legislators said.

Even some of Cuomo’s allies in Congress flatly rejected the idea of letting him choose who handles the matter.

"This is no joke," Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) wrote on Twitter. "The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator. PERIOD."

Further, some are pointing out that Barbara Jones, Cuomo’s choice for an investigator, works with Steve Cohen — the governor’s former top adviser and longtime confidant. That is an unacceptable conflict of interest, numerous lawmakers said.

"To be clear: A former judge who works with Steve Cohen, one of the governor’s closest friends, is not an acceptable option," Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan), an influential lawmaker in the Senate Democratic conference, said.

The drumbeat grew louder Sunday morning when 25 Democratic women in the New York State Legislature issued a statement, calling the governor's proposal "inadequate."

"No person accused of sexual harassment should choose who investigates those allegations," the statement said. "We are asking that Governor Cuomo immediately make an official referral to Attorney General Letitia James to appoint an independent investigator."

Long Islanders joining the statement were Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre) and Assemb. Gina Sillitti (D-Manorhaven).

At issue are claims by former aides who accused Cuomo of making unwanted sexual advances.

The latest came Saturday when Charlotte Bennett, 25, said in an interview with The New York Times that the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life — including whether she thought age made a different in romantic relationships — and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their twenties.

"He asked me if I believed if age made a difference in relationships and he also asked me in the same conversation if I had ever been with an older man," Bennett told the newspaper, adding the governor asked her if she had sex in any of her recent relationships.

Bennett said she "absolutely" viewed those as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

Cuomo responded he "never made advances" toward Bennett and said he’d intended to be a mentor.

"I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate," Cuomo said in a statement. "The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."

The new accusation came just days after Lindsey Boylan, a former state deputy secretary for economic development, published an online essay accusing Cuomo of kissing her without her consent and making inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied the allegations.

Even the White House weighed in on Sunday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that President Joe Biden supports an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo. She said Charlotte Bennett and Lindsay Boylan "should be treated with respect and dignity" and "every woman should be heard."

"There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible," Psaki told CNN’s State of the Union.

When asked if Biden believes the essence of the allegations, based on Biden’s comments on the campaign trail that women coming forward about sexual harassment and misconduct should be believed, Psaki said: "Of course."

With Rachelle Blidner