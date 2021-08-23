TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
News

Aide: Cuomo not interested in seeking elected office again

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo prepares to board a

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10.  Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose tenure ends at midnight, "has no interest in running for office again," according to a statement issued Monday by his top aide.

Cuomo is resigning following an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and a fast-moving process in the State Legislature to impeach him.

The governor, who plans to give a "farewell address" at noon Monday, hasn’t said what his next steps are. But it won’t include running for office, said Melissa DeRosa, longtime secretary to the governor.

"He looks forward to spending time with his family and has a lot of fishing to catch up on," DeRosa said. "He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again."

Cuomo has more than $18 million in his campaign account.

