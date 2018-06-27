Immigrant New Yorkers can now designate who should be responsible for their children in case the federal government moves to deport them, under a measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The bill — 7899 in the State Assembly and 6217 in the State Senate — amends the existing Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act that grants parents the ability to choose a guardian in case of death, incapacitation or disability.

Cuomo said the change is necessary because of a White House policy that separated immigrant families when trying to cross the border into the United States and placing the children in shelters and foster care. The Trump administration instituted the policy in the spring, but reversed the directive a week ago.

“There’s a real danger that somebody can just be deported and worry about where their children go and who’s taking care of their children, but that is a reality today in this administration,” said Cuomo, at a signing ceremony at Hostos Community College in the Bronx.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in California ordered that all migrant children detained under the White House policy be reunited with parents within 30 days.

There are an estimated 2,000 or so families who remain separated, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued the Trump administration over the policy.