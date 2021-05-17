Cuomo's book deal during pandemic was worth $5.12M

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo disclosed Monday his book deal for writing about COVID-19 leadership was worth $5.12 million.

The governor, a third-term Democrat who has come under criticism for penning a memoir while the pandemic was continuing, previously had refused to say how much he was being paid by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House.

The governor revealed the figure as part of making available his 2020 income tax returns on Monday, the deadline for filing.

According to documents provided by his office, Cuomo received $3.1 million in advance to write the book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic." He will receive another $2 million over the next two years.

Of the $3.1 million already received, Cuomo netted $1.5 million after taxes and legal expenses, according to the documents. Of the net gain, a spokesman said Cuomo will donate $500,000 to the United Way and use the remaining $1 million for a trust fund for his three daughters.

Republican and Democratic critics have accused Cuomo of withholding data about COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients at a time the book was being produced.

Federal officials are investigating the administration’s handling of COVID-19 and nursing homes. State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the governor used state resources and personnel to help him produce the book. A Cuomo spokesman has said any state employees who assisted the governor did so in a "volunteer" capacity on their own time.