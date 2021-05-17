TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Cuomo's book deal during pandemic was worth $5.12M

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks during a press

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks during a press briefing held in Radio City Music Hall on Monday. Credit: EPA / Justin Lane

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo disclosed Monday his book deal for writing about COVID-19 leadership was worth $5.12 million.

The governor, a third-term Democrat who has come under criticism for penning a memoir while the pandemic was continuing, previously had refused to say how much he was being paid by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House.

The governor revealed the figure as part of making available his 2020 income tax returns on Monday, the deadline for filing.

According to documents provided by his office, Cuomo received $3.1 million in advance to write the book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic." He will receive another $2 million over the next two years.

Of the $3.1 million already received, Cuomo netted $1.5 million after taxes and legal expenses, according to the documents. Of the net gain, a spokesman said Cuomo will donate $500,000 to the United Way and use the remaining $1 million for a trust fund for his three daughters.

Republican and Democratic critics have accused Cuomo of withholding data about COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients at a time the book was being produced.

Federal officials are investigating the administration’s handling of COVID-19 and nursing homes. State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the governor used state resources and personnel to help him produce the book. A Cuomo spokesman has said any state employees who assisted the governor did so in a "volunteer" capacity on their own time.

State & Region

Marijuana plants are sold to the general public
LI towns, cities get into weeds on new marijuana law
New York State is ending its mask mandate
Cuomo: New York adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that New
Cuomo adopts CDC guidelines for mask wearing in NY
A person walks by electronic displays with messages
New Yorkers to decide on same-day voter registration
Attractions such as Adventureland will no longer be
Reopening of New York set for major step forward this week
Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer of Northwell
Doctors disagree on whether Cuomo's decision to lift restrictions is wise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?