ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is fighting for his political life, facing accusations of sexual harassment by several former aides, scrutiny about his $5.1 million book deal, investigations about his nursing home policies amid the pandemic and calls for his resignation, even from fellow Democrats.

Multiple investigations are being led by different entities: State Attorney General Letitia James, the U.S. Department of Justice and a State Assembly impeachment committee.

The allegations rocked the New York political world in late winter, raising speculation about the future of a governor, who, just months earlier enjoyed a star turn for his COVID-19 briefings.

For months now, the investigators’ work has continued while allies of Cuomo, in his 11th year in office, increasingly have assailed the probes.

Now that the investigators hired by the attorney general have released their report on sexual harassment claims against the governor, here’s a look at the other ongoing investigations:

Nursing homes

Cuomo is under fire for two issues here: A directive that nursing homes had to take back residents who had been hospitalized the COVID-19 once they had recovered; a decision on how to tally pandemic deaths that hid the true toll on nursing home patients.

Critics have said the Cuomo policy regarding readmitting patients — instituted early in the pandemic but rescinded a short time later — increased the number of deaths among nursing home residents. Analysts have said that although the policy wasn’t a "driving" factor among the more than 15,000 deaths, it certainly drove the numbers higher.

Cuomo has said he was following federal guidelines about nursing homes at the time.

Separately, the administration had been refusing to release data regarding nursing home deaths. At a testy hearing in summer 2020, officials told state legislators they would produce a report soon. But it never happened.

Then, James issued a report in January saying the Cuomo administration likely had vastly undercounted nursing home deaths related to the pandemic — by as much as 50 percent.

The administration released numbers — showing deaths more than 40% higher than previously reported. It blamed the lower figure on fears the Trump administration would use them to attack Cuomo politically.

The U.S. Justice Department and the Assembly impeachment committee have been investigating the issue.

Book deal

Cuomo scored a $5.1 million contract to produce a memoir about his experience during the pandemic, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

But James and the Assembly now are investigating whether Cuomo used state personnel and resources to produce the book, a possible violation of state law.

News organizations have reported that Cuomo staff members worked on the book, including editing drafts, sitting in on public relations planning meetings and printing and delivering drafts.

Cuomo has said that any staff help was on a voluntary basis, though some minor work might have been "incidental." His staff has called the probe politically motivated.

COVID-19 testing.

Federal officials and the Assembly are looking at news reports that Cuomo family members and other influential people were given priority access to COVID-19 testing early on in the pandemic, when such tests were scarce.

Among those that received the tests reportedly were Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother and CNN anchor, and Giorgio DeRosa, a prominent lobbyist and father of Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top adviser.

A lawyer representing Cuomo in the federal investigation has said the testing was proper, given the individuals were coming in contact with the governor or aides who were coming in contact with the governor.

Pressure for support

James and the Assembly also are investigating whether Cuomo’s "vaccine czar" pressured county leaders to support the embattled governor while discussing vaccine distribution.

Larry Schwartz, the governor’s former secretary who was brought in to run vaccine distribution, reportedly has acknowledged he contacted Democrats to gauge their support for Cuomo amid the scandals.

But the administration has denied the conversations were linked to the vaccine program. Some county officials, however, reportedly have said they felt pressured because the Schwartz phone call came immediately after a conversation with other officials about the vaccine.