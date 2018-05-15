TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Andrew Cuomo postpones Israel trip

By The Associated Press
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is putting off a planned trip to Israel amid ongoing violence on the Gaza border.

The Democrat was tentatively scheduled to travel to Israel on Tuesday, but a spokeswoman said the governor would instead go “in the coming weeks” when the situation has improved. The spokeswoman said Cuomo is particularly interested in visiting the Golan Heights and the Gaza border and meeting with Israeli leaders.

Cuomo announced the trip last week, saying he wanted to demonstrate New York’s “solidarity” with Israel following increased tensions with Iran. Cuomo last visited Israel in 2014.

