Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sought to deflect criticism Friday about his administration underreporting of nursing home deaths from COVID-19, suggesting pandemic deaths were a tragedy no matter where they occurred or how they were tallied.

The Democrat said the nursing home issue had become a "political football," created by the former Trump administration — even though criticism of the Cuomo administration has been harsh and bipartisan.

"I understand the instinct to blame, or to find some relief for the pain that you’re feeling. But it is a tragedy," the governor said, speaking himself for the first time in response to a report by state Attorney General Letitia James that said the Cuomo administration had underreported the number of deaths of nursing home patients because of the pandemic by as much as 50%.

The Cuomo administration, hours after the James' report was published, released data showing thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state's official tallies had previously acknowledged.

The governor and aides said deaths, all along, had been allocated where they occurred, following usual practice. But the calls for a more detailed accounting of nursing home residents had come for months, from media, state and local officials and families with loved ones in long-term care.

The governor said the Trump administration was responsible for the political storm about accounting for nursing home deaths.

"To play politics like they did … that was mean," the governor said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of the harshest criticism, however, also has come from New York Democrats in the State Legislature.

The Cuomo administration, which had been accused by legislators since August of stalling and obscuring, released new numbers hours after the James report was released. The new data seemed to confirm James’ projections: currently 12,743 nursing home patients died either in their facility or a hospital because of the virus.

The updated number includes deaths in nursing homes confirmed and presumed to be from COVID-19 and confirmed deaths of nursing home patients in hospitals.

It also represents a more than 40% increase from the roughly 8,700 nursing home deaths the state had been reporting before Thursday.

Legislators had been asking for the combined number for months. Under questioning at an August hearing, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said he'd have the figures soon. Asked Friday why it took James' report to prod the agency, the commissioner said: "Back in August, we said we would get the Legislature the number and we are working on it … once we saw the attorney general report, we realized we had to get this out quickly."