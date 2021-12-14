ALBANY — The state’s ethics board on Tuesday voted to require former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to turn over the $5.1 million he received to write his 2020 memoir.

The state Joint Commission on Public Ethics said Cuomo didn’t receive the necessary approval before writing the book and then didn’t abide by requirements that he not use state employees or resources in writing and editing it.

JCOPE referred collection of the money to state Attorney General Letitia James. Under JCOPE’s action, Cuomo must turn the book fee over to the state within 30 days.

Cuomo has insisted that he secured staff approval for the book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," and that his top aides helped edit the book only on their own personal time, not on state-paid time.

"JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law," said Cuomo attorney Jim McGuire shortly after JCOPE’s decision. "Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court."

In November, the full JCOPE board rescinded the staff approval that Cuomo has received in 2020, stating that the governor improperly used state resources to edit the book.