ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday moved toward progressives’ view on how legalize recreational marijuana in New York, saying he would earmark some of the tax proceeds for job placement, mental health and housing services.

But community groups stopped short of embracing it. They said the governor’s latest proposal, while a welcomed shift, is still not enough. And some said the process for how his plan would work in practical terms is still too vague.

Cuomo, a Democrat, and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have come close to legalizing marijuana in the last two years but have hung up on how the tax revenue would be spent.

The governor generally had wanted more of the money to go the state’s general fund, which he controls. Legislators said a significant chunk should go to communities hardest hit by unequal enforcement of marijuana laws.

Cuomo in January said he would back creation of a $100 million "social equity fund" and on Tuesday he moved toward advocates’ view by fleshing his idea out more. He said the funds would go to a dozen initiatives, including community banking, drug treatment and literacy services. Cuomo estimates marijuana taxes could generate $350 million annually for the state.

"Our comprehensive approach to legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provides the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also enables us to directly support the communities most impacted by the war on drugs by creating equity and jobs at every level, in every community in our great state," Cuomo said in a statement.

Additionally, the governor proposed decreasing criminal penalties for illegal drug sales: Reducing the charge of criminal sale of marijuana by someone younger than 21 to a misdemeanor and changing the class of felony for other sales charges.

He also proposed to allow delivery of legal marijuana products, while giving local governments the ability to opt out.

Some advocates applauded the governor’s "shift."

"There’s no question this shift comes in response to powerful organizing for marijuana justice across the state and in the Legislature," Melissa Moore, New York director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement. But she said the proposal falls short of a bill by Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) and Assemb. Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo).

Krueger said she was glad the governor showed a "willingness to adjust his approach." But she said legislators’ couldn’t pass judgment until the governor puts his proposal in the form of a bill for lawmakers to consider.

"The legislative language is where the rubber meets the road and none has been shared yet, so I can’t make an assessment of this most recent proposal," Krueger said in a statement.

Lawmakers are trying to reach a deal on marijuana and include it in a state budget agreement, which is due April 1.