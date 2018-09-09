Has New York met its school funding obligations?

ISSUE: Has New York met its school funding obligations per a 2003 court order?

BACKGROUND: New York’s highest court in 2003 ordered the state to spend more money on New York City schools to ensure a “sound, basic” education. A later appeal set the number at $1.9 billion for city schools. Then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer offered a multiyear plan in 2007 to boost spending for the city and needy urban schools around the state by around $7 billion through a dedicated fund called “Foundation Aid.” Then came the 2008 stock market meltdown and subsequent cuts to education.

CUOMO: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo contends that the terms of the court decision have been met, that the lone specific, mandated outlay was the $1.9 billion to the city and that the state has increased funding far more than that over the last 12 years (about $27 billion statewide for K-12 currently compared with roughly $19 billion in 2007). He points out a state court in 2017 largely rejected a lawsuit by advocates that claimed the funding promises — on a statewide basis — were never met. He contends the New York City school district isn’t poor as a whole but rather has a mix of well-funded and poorly funded schools and more attention should be paid to equity within the district.

NIXON: Cynthia Nixon agrees with advocates who assert the state “owes” New York City and other districts about $6 billion (if you count the original judgment plus interest). Since the recession-triggered cutbacks, the spending gap between rich and poor districts has increased, she says. She proposed boosting K-12 funding by $4.2 billion over the next three years to fulfill the Foundation Aid promise. She’d pay for it by raising income taxes on those couples earning $500,000 or more annually and restoring corporate tax rates to 9 percent (currently at 6.5 percent).

REALITY CHECK: Cuomo has been accused of splitting hairs in claiming the original funding obligation has been met. While the state has sent more money to New York City, the ambitious, statewide plan of 2007 never was fully enacted — statewide, Foundation Aid has increased from $14.9 billion then to about $17 billion now, far below the $7 billion increase envisioned. But the 2008 recession and courts’ subsequent rulings limiting the original award placed both practical and legal roadblocks to a significant spending increase. Nixon’s plan hinges on Democrats’ retaking the Republican-led Senate and agreeing to go as far as she would on taxes.