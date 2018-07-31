ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has a 2 to1 lead over Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon, but a large number of the likely primary voters questioned remain undecided about the crowded field for attorney general and for lieutenant governor, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Cuomo led Nixon, the activist and actress, 60 percentage points to 29 percentage points in the Siena Research Institute poll. Cuomo led Nixon by 58 percentage points in the New York City suburbs including Long Island, by 29 points in New York City, and 21 points upstate.

Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said liberal Democrats are strongly with Cuomo. Liberal Democrats from New York City are expected to be the major factor in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.

Cuomo’s running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, has a 30-21 percentage point lead over New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, who is running with Nixon. In New York State, primary votes choose a lieutenant governor separate from the governor’s race, although the pair that wins the primary then runs on a single ticket in the November general election.

The fight to replace Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned in May when four women he dated accused him of abuse, is led by New York City Public Advocate Leitia James with 25 percent of the vote, according to the poll. U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney had 16 percent; Zephyr Teachout, the Fordham law professor who challenged Cuomo for governor four years ago, had 13 percent; and Leecia Eve, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, had 4 percent.

But 42 percent of Democrats questioned in the poll were undecided.

The poll questioned 630 likely Democratic primary voters from July 22 to Thursday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent

The Democrat who wins the attorney general primary will face Republican nominee Keith Wofford, a Manhattan attorney. The Democrats’ choice for governor and lieutenant governor will face Republican nominees Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, and Julie Killian, a former Rye city councilwoman.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also running in November’s general election for governor will be Stephanie Miner, the former Syracuse mayor running on the Serve America Movement line; and Howie Hawkins, a labor activist running on the Green Party line.