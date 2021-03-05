ALBANY — The Cuomo administration confirmed on Friday published reports that it withheld data on deaths of nursing home residents in hospitals last summer in its report to the public and State Legislature, but defended the action by saying the data wasn’t yet confirmed as accurate.

Department of Health spokesman Gary Holmes confirmed "out-of-facility deaths were held aside for verification." The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported Thursday that aides to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Health Department made changes to its nursing home status report in July that undercounted deaths of nursing home residents.

"The decision was made to initially release the report without the out of facility data and to later update the report to include the out-of-facility deaths," Holmes said. "This was done in February and as Dr. Zucker had testified to the Legislature, the conclusions remained the same as in July."

The data was released by the Cuomo administration in the summer under pressure from legislators, news media and relatives of nursing home residents. The Cuomo administration now says more than 15,000 nursing home residents died or were presumed to have died in homes, hospitals or other long-term care facilities.

State Attorney General Latitia James found in her January study of nursing home data that the Cuomo administration had undercounted deaths of nursing home residents by as much as 50%.

A U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation is underway.

"The out of facility data was omitted after DOH could not confirm it had been adequately verified," said Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo. She said Cuomo’s coronavirus task force agreed to withhold the data, although it and the Cuomo administration insist the withheld data doesn’t alter the findings of the July report.

That report concluded that a March 25 guidance to nursing home telling them they had to accept patients from hospitals where they had been treated for COVID-19 even if they still tested positive for the virus. The Cuomo administration insists the virus entered nursing homes from staff who had no symptoms at the time, and that the March 25 guidance wasn’t a "driver" of nursing home deaths.

"Task Force members, knowing the report needed to withstand rigorous public scrutiny were very cautious to not overstate the statistical analysis presented in the report," Garvey said. "Overall, ensuring public confidence in the conclusion was the ultimate goal of DOH and the COVID Task Force in issuing the report."

The news reports further infuriated legislators who contend the Cuomo administration’s March 25 memo introduced or spread COVID-19 to the vulnerable population in nursing homes and that Cuomo has undercounted deaths of nursing home residents.

"This solidifies what we suspected in July — the state report is a total sham," said Sen. Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park). "To tamper with the findings of a report of this magnitude is a new low. When we talk about an ‘undercount,’ we are talking about real human lives and countless impacted families who deserved so much better than to be erased from the pages of this report by some desperate bureaucrat."

Legislators continue to investigate the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home data on deaths. On Feb. 10 Melissa De Rosa, Cuomo’s top aide, told legislators in a private meeting that the data demanded by the Legislature was delayed six months because the administration focused on responding to a similar federal inquiry. De Rosa said the administration was also concerned the data released to the Legislature or the U.S. Justice Department could be used against the Cuomo administration and that the Trump administration had mounted a politically motivated attack on Cuomo.

Cuomo now faces his greatest political crisis between the nursing home issue and sexual harassment accusations made by two former staffers and a third woman he met at the wedding of a state staffer. Republicans and some Democrats have called for Cuomo to resign or face impeachment.