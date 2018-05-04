TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: Let’s ban offshore drilling in NY

Legislation would forbid drilling or drilling equipment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Thursday, April 26,

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in New York. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is proposing legislation to ban offshore drilling from New York State’s waters, according to his spokeswoman.

The federal government could still drill beyond the state’s waters, which extend three miles out. But the legislation Cuomo plans to introduce Friday would also bar drilling equipment from the state’s coastline, effectively forcing any infrastructure into other jurisdictions, the spokeswoman said.

Cuomo is scheduled to deliver a speech Friday morning announcing the ban.

The Trump administration has proposed opening nearly all of America’s coastal waters to gas and oil drilling.

