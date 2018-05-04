Cuomo: Let’s ban offshore drilling in NY

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is proposing legislation to ban offshore drilling from New York State’s waters, according to his spokeswoman.

The federal government could still drill beyond the state’s waters, which extend three miles out. But the legislation Cuomo plans to introduce Friday would also bar drilling equipment from the state’s coastline, effectively forcing any infrastructure into other jurisdictions, the spokeswoman said.

Cuomo is scheduled to deliver a speech Friday morning announcing the ban.

The Trump administration has proposed opening nearly all of America’s coastal waters to gas and oil drilling.