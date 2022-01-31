ALBANY — A fourth county prosecutor has dropped his investigation of a sexual harassment accusation against former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes on Monday said no charges will be filed in connection with allegations by a 55-year-old worker for National Grid. Virginia Limmiatis had accused Cuomo of touching her chest during a public event in Oswego County. She said he traced the logo of her company on her shirt with his finger.

"After a thorough review of the available evidence and applicable law, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office has concluded that there is not a sufficient legal basis to bring criminal charges against former-Governor Andrew Cuomo based upon the allegations of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis," Oakes stated.

The incident in Oswego County was included in the August report by state Attorney General Letitia James that concluded that had sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo, who denies sexually harassing any women, resigned soon after.

Oakes joins district attorneys in Nassau, Westchester and Albany who declined to prosecute Cuomo based on accusations in their jurisdictions, although all noted that they found the women credible. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had also expressed interest in examining the accusations against Cuomo, but hasn’t commented since.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said the Oswego decision shows "this has always been a political hit job" by James, a claim she denies.

Cuomo could still face civil lawsuits, where the burden of proof is lower than in criminal cases.

Limmiatis’ attorney, Mariann Wang, said: "This decision does not mean Cuomo acted appropriately or lawfully toward Ms. Limmiatis or any of the other women who came forward, or that he didn’t cause them significant harm."