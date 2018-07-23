ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday pardoned seven immigrants facing possible deportation for past criminal convictions that included theft and drug possession and used the announcement to criticize President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Cuomo said the individuals have spent years without further convictions and built lives and careers in America, but faced potential deportation because of the past convictions. State lawyers said removing the convictions that were the basis of deportation should remove the threat of deportation.

“At a time when President Trump and the federal government are waging a war on our immigrant communities, New York stands firm in our belief that our diversity is our greatest strength," Cuomo said. "While President Trump engages in policies that rip children out of the arms of their mothers and tries to ramp up the deportation of New Yorkers to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities."

A spokesman for federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Several other states, including California, have pardoned immigrants facing deportation, but the federal government hasn’t always agreed to ignore a past crime even if it was pardoned.

The University of California at Davis School of Law on its website said that under recent federal law interpretations “a state’s decision to pardon, expunge, or otherwise set aside a conviction under state law will often have no effect on the federal government’s determination to use that conviction as a basis for deportation.”

Cuomo is facing a challenge for the Democratic nomination from liberal candidate Cynthia Nixon, an activist and actress, and from Republican nominee Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive in the November election. Nixon has called ICE a “terrorist organization” and wants it abolished. Molinaro has criticized part of the Trump policy, which has separated some immigrant children from their families, as un-American.

“Everything Andrew Cuomo does is for his own political benefit, regardless of whether it's right, wrong or dangerous to the public,” Molinaro spokeswoman Katherine Delgado said. “In this case, it's all about trying to out-liberal Cynthia Nixon for the September primary."

Nixon’s spokeswoman, Lauren Hitt, called Cuomo’s action positive, but said Nixon would go further to “end the deportation pipeline” by providing driver’s licenses to immigrants in the country illegally.

A spokesman for Stephanie Miner, the former Democratic mayor of Syracuse who is running on the Serve America Movement, declined to comment.

On Monday, Cuomo pardoned: