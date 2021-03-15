Poll: More NY voters say Cuomo should not immediately resign

ALBANY — A poll released Monday shows more New York voters want Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to stay in office even as a growing number of fellow Democrats call on him to resign over sexual harassment accusations against him.

The Siena College Research Institute poll found voters by a 50%-35% split say Cuomo shouldn’t immediately resign.

The poll also found 35% of those questioned said they believe Cuomo committed sexual harassment, while 24% said he hasn’t and 41% said they were undecided. Most — 57% — say Cuomo has addressed the allegations satisfactorily so far.

"Cuomo’s standing with voters has clearly fallen in the last month," said Steven Greenberg of the Siena poll. "His favorability rating and his reelect number are both down net 19 points, while his job performance rating is down net 10 points," Greenberg said. "Voters appear to be able to compartmentalize how they feel about Cuomo."

Cuomo maintain strong overall approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from Cuomo’s spokesman.

Top Democratic leaders in New York have called for Cuomo to resign over the sexual harassment allegations. They include Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, legislative leaders and progressive leaders. Republicans have also called on Cuomo to resign or to be removed from office.

Two investigations are underway into the accusations. State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed two attorneys and granted them subpoena power. The state Assembly has also begun an investigation that could lead to impeachment.

Cuomo in news conferences has called on people to await the outcome of the investigations and disparaged politicians who act before the facts are in. Cuomo has acknowledged that he engaged in behavior that he later learned was unwelcomed and made some women feel uncomfortable. He has apologized, but said the facts and truth need to come out in the investigations.

The poll questioned 805 registered voters from March 8 through Friday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.