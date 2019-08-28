TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo readies aid for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands facing Dorian

Men board up a shop's windows Tuesday in

Men board up a shop's windows Tuesday in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Dorian. Photo Credit: AP/Ramon Espinosa

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday sent public utilities experts and placed 100 state troopers on standby for possible deployment to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as the region faces the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

The New York Power Authority is sending monitors to the islands and has a team standing by to go if needed. Troopers and emergency services workers also are ready to assist with logistics, communications and emergency care if needed, Cuomo said.

The region still is recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.

“The islands are still building back after the devastation of past storms, making them even more vulnerable to the impending hurricane,” Cuomo said.

New York State so far has provided $13 million in support to the region after Maria displaced 11,000 people, Cuomo said.

Cuomo has said the state is helping out of concern for the many New Yorkers with close ties to the islands and because of what he characterized as an inadequate response from the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has said the federal response to the islands after the earlier storms was swift and thorough. He has blamed delays in recovery on corruption in the Puerto Rican government, and said critics have tried to make his response appear poor as the Democrats seek to curry favor with Latino voters.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

