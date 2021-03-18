Poll: Cuomo shouldn't resign, but only 25% want him to run again

ALBANY — Half of New Yorkers surveyed don’t believe embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should resign now, but his approval ratings have hit an all-time low and only 25% want to see him run for another term, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed support for waiting until investigations are complete before determining whether the governor should resign amid probes about sexual harassment allegations and nursing home policies.

But it also found Cuomo’s support has fallen in key categories in just two weeks as a growing number of fellow Democrats have said he should step down immediately. For example:

49% of respondents said Cuomo, should not resign, compared with 43% who said he should. Two weeks ago, 55% told Quinnipiac that he shouldn’t resign.

25% said the third-term Democrat should run for reelection, compared with 66% saying he shouldn’t. Two weeks ago it was 36%-59%.

39% gave him a positive job approval rating, compared with 48% who disapproved. That's an all-time low approval rating for Cuomo in the Quinnipiac poll. Two weeks earlier, it was 45%-46%.

There were bright spots for Cuomo. Though support from Democrats dipped, it was still strong: 67% said he shouldn’t resign, down from 74%.

Overall, 74% said they agreed more with elected officials who said they wanted to await the outcome of the investigations before deciding to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

Also, African Americans still support the governor in high numbers: 76% said he shouldn’t resign; 71% gave him a good approval rating; and 53% said he should run for a fourth term. They overwhelmingly gave him high marks as a strong leader who cares about voters’ needs.