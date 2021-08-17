ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo filed his formal retirement papers Tuesday, officials confirmed, keeping him on track for his resignation taking effect next week.

Cuomo, 63, has submitted his "application for service retirement," the state comptroller’s office confirmed. The earliest the retirement could become effective is Sept. 1.

But that doesn’t mean Cuomo is pushing back his expected departure.

Per state law, a retirement application must be filed at least 15 days before the person retires. By filing Tuesday, the earliest the Democratic governor’s retirement could become effective is Sept. 1.

The comptroller’s office didn’t provide an estimate on how much in pension benefits Cuomo could receive annually, saying there are too many variables, such as leaving a death benefit for a family member.

However, the comptroller’s office provides a publicly available, online pension calculator that suggests Cuomo’s pension would be worth at least $50,000 annually, based on his age, years in the state retirement system (14.56) and final salary ($225,000).

Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he would resign in the wake of an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and a legislative process that was moving to impeach him.

Although Cuomo still hasn’t filed a formal resignation letter, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office has said Cuomo’s decision will take effect at midnight Monday. Hochul, 62, a Buffalo Democrat, would take over as the clock turns to Tuesday, Aug. 24, making her New York’s first woman governor.

In another development, Hochul formally terminated her lieutenant governor campaign committee to make the transition to launching a gubernatorial campaign committee.

A statement filed with the closing of the former account shows she raised more than $60,000 since the attorney general’s report on Aug. 3 that said Cuomo broke multiple laws by harassing multiple women.

Hochul has said she will name an incoming lieutenant soon and plans to run for a full four-year term in next year’s statewide elections.