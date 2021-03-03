Cuomo apologizes for his behavior, but says he won't resign

ALBANY — Facing calls to resign, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday made his first public appearance since three women accused him of sexual harassment, said he would not resign and asked the "people of this state to await the attorney general's [investigation] before forming an opinion."

"I now understand I acted in a way that made some people feel uncomfortable and it was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize," the governor said. Using the word "sorry" multiple times, he said he never touched anyone inappropriately and said he was unaware his behavior made anyone feel uncomfortable.

"I'm not going to resign," Cuomo said later in his first briefing in a week. He added: "To New Yorkers, I'm saying I"m embarrassed."

At issue are allegations by two former aides that Cuomo, a Democrat in his 11th year in office, made unwanted advances they viewed as sexual overtures — including an incident that allegedly resulted in an unwanted kiss. A third young woman, who didn't work for the administration, said Cuomo, 63, touched her bare back, took her face in his hands and tried to kiss her at a wedding -- the wedding of a top Cuomo aide who left a high-level post on the governor's pandemic task force just after the woman came forward.

The governor's remarks failed to win over the attorney representing one of the former aides or other Democrats who have called for his resignation.

"The governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better," said Debra Katz, the lawyer representing Charlotte Bennett, in a statement.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The governor repeatedly said he had no idea he made anyone uncomfortable," Katz continued. "My client, Charlotte Bennett, reported his sexually harassing behavior immediately to his chief of staff and chief counsel. We are confident that they made him aware of her complaint and we fully expect that the Attorney General’s investigation will demonstrate that Cuomo administration officials failed to act on Ms. Bennett’s serious allegations or to ensure that corrective measures were taken, in violation of their legal requirements."

Newsday has reported the Cuomo administration's handling of the incident may have violated its own policies.

Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Pelham), one of the first Democrats to say the governor should resign, said on Twitter: "Reminder: Apologizing does not remove the toxic behavior or harm caused by yourself or your administration. ... I'm upset that my governor would think that he can erase his abusive behavior by saying I'm sorry."

State Attorney General Letitia James now is overseeing an investigation, with subpoena power to compel witnesses, including the governor. The governor, under heavy pressure from fellow Democrats, granted her the authority after twice floating ideas for an investigation led by people with ties to him and without granting subpoena power.

After referring the case to James, the governor issued a statement saying his behavior with women "may have been insensitive" and "misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation." He said he "never made any advances" toward Charlotte Bennett, the second aide to come forward. His administration denied the claim by Lindsey Boylan in which she said the governor kissed her without her consent.

Bennett, through her lawyer, subsequently issued a statement saying Cuomo "refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior."

The harassment claims are just one major controversy facing the Democrat, who now is in this 11th year as governor.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Cuomo administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Also, legislators and former staffers increasingly are coming forward with complaints of the governor "bullying" behavior.